Rivian To Open Community Space In New York, Plans More Such Locations In US, Canada

Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN will open its new community space in New York on Friday.

What Happened: Located under the High Line park, the community space, also Rivian’s first in New York City, will enable visitors to go through Rivian vehicles and book a drive.

Rivian now intends to open more such spaces in the next several months. It intends to bring Rivian Adventure Network chargers to Groveland charging outpost on the way to Yosemite, open a flagship space at Laguna Beach theater in the heart of Laguna Beach and have an Austin flagship a few miles from Rivian’s local service center.

Why It Matters: "Thinking about how Spaces, Charging, and Service all function together will play a pivotal role in driving EV adoption and enabling our mission," said Rivian’s Director of Space operations Mike Voegtlin.

Spaces will also come up in Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Pasadena, Nashville, Austin, Boston and San Francisco, the company said.

Rivian’s first community space was opened in October 2021 in California and is called Venice Hub.

Rivian will also be holding a same day sales event for its R1T truck at its service center in Normal, Illinois on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm CDT.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Rivian Harnesses The Wind: To Power New Vehicles With ‘100% Carbon-Free Energy' In Few Months