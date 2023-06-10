Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN is a step closer to powering its vehicles with wind energy.

What Happened: On Friday, Rivian tweeted that the final components for its on-site wind turbine arrived at its manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois.

Once the turbine is set up and functioning in a few months, Rivian hopes to charge the vehicles being manufactured for the first time with 100% carbon-free energy. “Construction is already underway,” it said in a statement

A 56- second video shows large turbine blades being transported on trucks and arriving at the company’s plant in Normal.

Why It Matters: Rivian announced its plans for a turbine to power new R1 vehicles last year in June. The turbine will be capable of generating about 10 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year and could avoid 177,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions over 25 years, Rivian said. This is equivalent to taking roughly 34,000 internal combustion engine vehicles off the road for one year, it added.

The turbine is expected to be shorter than 510 feet and is being developed in partnership with Virginia-based renewable energy company Apex Clean Energy.

Rivian aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement by 2040.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed 1.28% lower at $13.87 on Friday and rose 0.22% in after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

