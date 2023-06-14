Mitch McConnell Unhappy With Senate Democrats' Support For Bernstein As CEA Chair — Says People Cannot Afford 'Biden's Radical Choice'

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has criticized Senate Democrats saying despite the significant rise in consumer prices under the current administration, they want to confirm Jared Bernstein as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).

‘Consumer prices have risen more than 16 percent since @POTUS took office. But this week, Senate Democrats want to confirm Jared Bernstein, "the man behind Bidenomics," as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. The American people cannot afford President Biden's radical choice,' McConnell said in his tweet.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Bernstein as chair of the CEA in a 50-49 vote, reported Reuters. Bernstein, who was already a member of the council, was nominated by Biden on Feb. 14 to replace CEA chair Cecilia Rouse when she returned to Princeton University, the report said.

Opposing Voice: Senator Joe Manchin, the only Democrat to vote against Bernstein, stated he did not vote for the latter.

"Mr. Bernstein’s economic philosophy is problematic as he has shown a willingness to disregard the need for all-of-the-above energy policies and necessary federal budget cuts to alleviate the skyrocketing cost of living for working families. I did not vote for Mr. Bernstein because we must protect America’s economic stability and energy security from radical policies such as the Green New Deal," Manchin said in a statement.

Bernstein is set to head the CEA at a time when the U.S. economy is going through a critical phase. With consecutive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, Bernstein will be responsible for the White House's response to any potential weakening of the economy.

Read Next: Presidential Candidate Tim Scott Says Best To Unleash US Energy Production To Bring Down ‘Sky High’ Prices At Pumps