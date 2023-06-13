Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. YS shares rose 90.3% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Monday. YS Biopharma's PIKA Rabies Vaccine recently received Phase 3 clinical trial approval from Philippines FDA.

shares rose 90.3% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Monday. YS Biopharma's PIKA Rabies Vaccine recently received Phase 3 clinical trial approval from Philippines FDA. The OLB Group, Inc. OLB shares surged 61.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.

shares surged 61.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results. iBio, Inc. IBIO shares gained 31.4% to $0.9581 in pre-market trading. iBio reported a research collaboration with NIH to investigate potential of company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for lassa fever vaccine development.

shares gained 31.4% to $0.9581 in pre-market trading. iBio reported a research collaboration with NIH to investigate potential of company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for lassa fever vaccine development. SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA gained 31.2% to $22.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Monday.

gained 31.2% to $22.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Monday. Manchester United plc MANU gained 29.7% to $26.10 in pre-market trading ollowing reports that a bid for the company has been accepted. According to a tweet from @centredevils, citing Al-Watan, a media organization owned by the father of Sheikh Jassim, a bid by Qatari investors has been accepted.

gained 29.7% to $26.10 in pre-market trading ollowing reports that a bid for the company has been accepted. According to a tweet from @centredevils, citing Al-Watan, a media organization owned by the father of Sheikh Jassim, a bid by Qatari investors has been accepted. CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY shares climbed 23.2% to $0.25 in pre-market trading.

shares climbed 23.2% to $0.25 in pre-market trading. PolarityTE, Inc. PTE shares rose 20.2% to $0.2407 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Monday. PolarityTE recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11.

shares rose 20.2% to $0.2407 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Monday. PolarityTE recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11. Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST rose 19.3% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

rose 19.3% to $4.02 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares gained 17.9% to $0.1915 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Monday.

shares gained 17.9% to $0.1915 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Monday. Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH rose 12.9% to $0.34 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Auddia Inc. AUUD fell 25.4% to $0.9095 in pre-market. Auddia shares jumped around 182% on Monday on abnormally-high volume. The company announced the release of its faidr 3.0 app.

fell 25.4% to $0.9095 in pre-market. Auddia shares jumped around 182% on Monday on abnormally-high volume. The company announced the release of its faidr 3.0 app. Unico American Corporation UNAM fell 21.2% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. Unico American letter advised that Nasdaq will suspend trading of the company’s common stock on June 15, 2023.

fell 21.2% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. Unico American letter advised that Nasdaq will suspend trading of the company’s common stock on June 15, 2023. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI fell 21.2% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.

fell 21.2% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday. Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR shares dropped 17.5% to $0.3717 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Monday.

shares dropped 17.5% to $0.3717 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Monday. Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL shares dropped 17.3% to $10.91 in pre-market trading after gaining around 55% on Monday.

shares dropped 17.3% to $10.91 in pre-market trading after gaining around 55% on Monday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. AAU fell 14.7% to $0.11 in pre-market trading.

fell 14.7% to $0.11 in pre-market trading. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX shares fell 13.6% to $0.8901 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Monday.

shares fell 13.6% to $0.8901 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Monday. Asset Entities Inc. ASST fell 13.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. Asset Entities shares gained over 75% on Monday after the company announced the development of an AI bot as part of its AE360DDM suite of services on Discord.

fell 13.4% to $1.75 in pre-market trading. Asset Entities shares gained over 75% on Monday after the company announced the development of an AI bot as part of its AE360DDM suite of services on Discord. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. OTMO fell 11.5% to $0.3411 in pre-market trading.

fell 11.5% to $0.3411 in pre-market trading. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. FNCH fell 9.9% to $9.82 in pre-market trading after gaining over 41% on Monday. Finch announced a reverse stock split of common stock.

Now Read This: Traders More Optimistic After Dow Records Gains For Third Consecutive Session