EV giant Tesla Inc.’s TSLA charging stations will reportedly be eligible for federal subsidies amounting to billions of dollars if they include Combined Charging System, or CCS, plugs for charging EVs.

What Happened: White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson stated that the EV charging standards introduced by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration earlier this year provide the flexibility to incorporate Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, or NACS, as well as CCS. This ensures that drivers can rely on at least CCS as a minimum requirement for charging their electric vehicles, reported Reuters.

The goal is for every car to be able to use publicly funded chargers and increase driver access to chargers including Tesla’ superchargers, Patterson added, according to the report.

The announcement comes a day after General Motors Co. GM jumped onboard Tesla’s NACS. Ford Motor Co. F announced a similar collaboration with Tesla last month. The adoption of NACS by the top three EV makers in the U.S. sparked concerns of CCS going obsolete.

Why It Matters: On Friday, Musk attested to a Twitter user who said that having adaptors for CCS EVs would be better than having CCS on all chargers. “That would be ideal,” Musk wrote.

Meanwhile, Tesla is opening up its supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles. In February, Tesla said that it will make at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by 2024. Biden cheered the decision calling it a ‘big deal’ and added that it will make a big difference.

