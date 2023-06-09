Parental Control Or Privacy Invasion? Louisiana's New Bill Sparks Debate Over Minors' Online Access

Louisiana lawmakers have passed a controversial bill prohibiting minors from creating social media accounts, sparking debates over First Amendment rights and parental control.

What Happened: As the debate continues nationwide on how to strike a balance between protecting minors and preserving their access to online resources, state lawmakers in Louisiana passed a new bill earlier this week known as HB61.

The bill could have far-reaching implications for minors’ access to social media and online services, reported The Verge.

HB61 prohibits individuals under 18 from signing up for their own accounts on “interactive computer services” without parental consent.

The scope of the bill is extensive, potentially affecting popular platforms like Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram, online games such as Roblox from the house of Roblox Corporation RBLX and Fortnite developed by Epic Games, and even the ability to register for an email address.

NetChoice vice president and general counsel Carl Szabo raised concerns over First Amendment rights and parental autonomy, urging Governor John Bel Edwards to veto the bill.

It’s worth noting that Louisiana is not alone in its approach, as other states like Utah, Arkansas, and California have also implemented or considered similar regulations, the report noted.

Should the governor choose to sign the bill, the ban on minors creating their own social media accounts would be implemented on Aug. 1, 2024.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this week, it was reported that academic researchers discovered that Instagram’s recommendation system actively facilitates connections between pedophiles and content sellers.

While the report also highlighted Twitter’s contribution to selling child sex abuse material, it emphasized that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform had it worse.

Parents in Greystones, an Irish town, have adopted a voluntary code to refuse smartphone usage for their kids until they reach secondary school.

The town-wide ban on smartphones emerged from growing concerns about the detrimental effects of excessive screen time, such as anxiety and exposure to adult content.

