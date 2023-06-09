From Layoffs to Hackathons: Zuckerberg Discusses AI Adventures and More at Meta's Latest Employee Meet

Meta Platforms, Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company's artificial intelligence endeavors during a meeting with employees Thursday in the Hacker Square pavilion at the Menlo Park headquarters.

Zuckerberg addressed Meta's recent layoffs but mainly focused on the company's projects in generative AI, CNBC reports.

Acknowledging the technology's breakthroughs, he disclosed plans to play an essential and unique role in the industry.

The Facebook parent detailed its work incorporating generative AI models into the metaverse, particularly about AI's role in creating the 3D visuals for the metaverse.

Also Read: Zuckerberg Unfazed By Pricey Vision Pro, Says Apple's Approach 'Not The One I Want'

The company offered its employees access to several internal generative AI tools to help develop prototypes and is hosting a hackathon for workers to showcase their AI projects.

Meta also plans to launch a service for Instagram users to let them modify photos via text prompts and share them in the app's Stories feature.

Additionally, Meta wants its Messenger and WhatsApp services to include the ability for users to engage sophisticated AI-powered chatbots as a form of entertainment.

Meta voiced its commitment to releasing AI research to the open-source community.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.62% at $262.96 premarket on the last check Friday.