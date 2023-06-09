GM Chief Mary Barra Resurfaces On Twitter In Post-Musk Era After 7-Month Hiatus

General Motors Co GM CEO Mary Barra made a comeback to Twitter on Thursday after more than seven months, hosting a Twitter Spaces session alongside Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Barra took to Twitter, inviting users to join the Twitter Spaces session with her and Musk, marking her return to the social media platform following her last tweets in October 2022. Since Oct. 27, when Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, Barra had been inactive on the platform.

Prior to Oct. 27, Barra maintained an active presence on Twitter, regularly posting multiple tweets each month throughout 2022. Her last tweet from October highlighted GM’s efforts to provide customers with access to over 100,000 charging points across the United States and Canada.

During the Twitter Spaces session, GM and Tesla announced a collaboration that would allow GM customers to access the Tesla supercharger network. Barra expressed her excitement about the partnership’s implications for customers and the industry. Notably, Elon Musk began following Barra on Twitter following the session.

Why It Matters: Both the GM and Ford CEOs have announced their partnerships with Tesla regarding its charging network on Twitter Spaces with Musk.

Ford CEO Jim Farley made the announcement in a Twitter Spaces session in late May, while Barra followed suit on Thursday. The session with Farley drew an audience of approximately 380,000, while Barra’s session attracted around 305,000 listeners.

On Monday, Farley said he had a great time with Musk on Spaces in May. "Hope to do it again," he added.

