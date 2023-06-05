Days after their recently announced partnership, the CEOs of automakers Tesla Inc TSLA and Ford Motor Co F might convene again.

What Happened: Former Tesla employee and YouTuber Farzad Mesbahi tweeted on Monday that he would love to moderate a discussion with Jim Farley and Elon Musk on what it is like to ramp up an EV business.

“I continue to be extremely impressed by @jimfarley98's candid nature. I think Ford is extremely lucky to have him at the helm,” the user wrote.

Responding to the tweet, Musk said, “Same”

Farley too responded that he had a great time with Musk on Twitter Spaces. “Hope to do it again,” he said.

Responding to another user, Farley said that the Ford-Tesla partnership is exciting for the whole industry. “Respect to Elon and Tesla for getting us all this far,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: The last Spaces between Musk and Farley took place on May 25, where they discussed EV charging, batteries and Tesla’s Roadster in space. The event attracted an audience of 378,000.

Musk and Farley announced a new collaboration between their respective auto companies on Twitter Spaces, giving way to positive stock reactions. By 2024, all Ford’s existing and future customers will have access to Tesla’s 12,000 superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, Farley said.



This will be enabled via a Tesla-made adapter until 2025 when Ford will build EVs eliminating the need for an adapter.

