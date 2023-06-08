Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday talked about the ‘hospital grade’ HEPA air filters in Tesla vehicles. The CEO tweet came hours after reports of smoke from Canadian wildfire enveloping parts of U.S. including Washington, New York, and Philadelphia.

What Happened: Both Tesla Model S and Model X have hospital-grade HEPA air filters, Musk said while adding that they protect the user from dust, bacteria, pollen, spores and many toxic gases.

Though Model 3 and Y also have ‘great’ air filtration, “they're too small to fit the monster HEPA filters,” the CEO said.

Last year, Tesla shared a 1- minute demo video of the HEPA filter which shows the air inside a Tesla remaining largely clear while a standard filter inside a non-Tesla vehicle fails to clear the air. The filter removes over 99.97% of any airborne particles, Tesla said.

Responding to a user who re-shared the video on Thursday, Musk said, “We put a lot of effort into this.”

Why It Matters: According to Tesla, air pollution kills twice the number of people every year as accidents. But with the HEPA filter, the driver will have the “best possible cabin air quality no matter what is happening in the environment around them.”

The filter is hundreds of times more efficient than standard automotive filters, Tesla said in a blog, while adding that it was tested in California freeways during rush hour, and across major cities in China.

