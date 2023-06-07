Jeff Bezos Lauds Vulcan Rocket Test Firing: 'Nothing Sweeter In Rocketry Than…'

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos congratulated United Launch Alliance (ULA) following the flight readiness firing (FRF) of its Vulcan Rocket.

What Happened: ULA conducted flight readiness firing for the Vulcan Rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday. The FRF is a functional test to verify engine operations.

ULA CEO Tory Bruno, who live-tweeted updates during the test, said, “Nominal run!” probably referring to the engines executing a nominal terminal count before ignition.

Responding to the tweet, the Amazon Chair wrote, “Nothing sweeter in rocketry than the word nominal.” Bezos also congratulated Bruno and the team at ULA.

Bruno thanked Bezos and responded, “Loved that BE4 blue fire.” Vulcan’s BE-4 engines are manufactured by Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin.

Why It Matters: Amazon aims to launch the first two prototype satellites of its Project Kuiper on the maiden flight of ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket. Kuiper, like SpaceX’s Starlink, seeks to provide broadband access with a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Vulcan is eyeing a launch this summer. ULA is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin Space and Boeing Defense. It provides launch vehicles to NASA, the Department of Defense and others.

