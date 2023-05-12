Jeff Bezos, ULA Eye Launching Amazon Space Satellites This Summer

United Launch Alliance‘s Vulcan Rocket — expected to launch Amazon’s first two satellites to space — is awaiting its full launch day rehearsal on Friday.

What Happened: The inaugural rocket left the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) on Thursday and is in position atop Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, ULA said on Twitter. ULA CEO Tory Bruno also shared a time-lapse video of the rocket leaving the facility

“I feel that you guys deserve a short time-lapse of Vulcan Rocket leaving the VIF this morning. Now hard down on the pad for tomorrow's tanking tests. Enjoy,” Bruno wrote.

“With success here, and a resolution of the Centaur V ground test anomaly, we are protecting for a Vulcan Cert-1 Launch this summer,” he added.

The rocket will undergo a full launch day rehearsal on Friday. Flight readiness firing tests of the rocket’s main engines are scheduled for the next week.

Why It Matters: In October, Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon.com, Inc AMZN said in a statement that its first two satellites — Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2 — will be launched on the maiden flight of ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket in early 2023. Vulcan’s engines are manufactured by Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin.

Amazon said ULA is scheduled to provide 47 launches for its satellite constellation, and using the Centaur would give it "practical experience" ahead of those launches.

The first mission will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Launch World’s 1st Commercial Space Station: Seat Bookings Open