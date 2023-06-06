Apple Inc. AAPL has unveiled its highly anticipated first-generation mixed reality headset called “Vision Pro,” marking the first major product release in eight years — and according to Mark Cuban, it brings valuable lessons for entrepreneurs who believe they must constantly innovate to succeed.

What Happened: Apple debuted the much-anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset earlier this week during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. It was previously reported that Vision Pro was in the works since 2017 and it is the first significant new product the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has launched since 2015.

Taking cognizance of these facts, the entrepreneur extraordinaire Cuban, who is popularly known for his role of investing in cash-hungry startups on the widely famous television show “Shark Tank,” said that Apple’s journey with this new product brings “lots of lessons for entrepreneurs.”

He emphasized that some entrepreneurs think that it is crucial to always innovate something new, but that’s not really the case.

While some people agreed with Cuban, many called him out, saying that legacy companies like Apple can afford to take their time, which is not valid in the case of early-age startups.

Why It’s Important: Apple’s Vision Pro is making waves in the market with its premium positioning and a hefty price tag of $3,499.

The headset boasts a sleek aluminum build and is powered by Apple’s impressive M2 chip, supported by an additional Apple R1 processor dedicated to handling AR computational tasks.

With VisionOS as its operating system based on iOS frameworks, Vision Pro seamlessly integrates with Apple’s ecosystem, offering a user-friendly experience. The headset features two micro-OLED displays with 4K resolution and is rumored to have an outstanding brightness of 5,000 nits.

The Vision Pro is slated to debut in the U.S. in early 2024, with subsequent launches planned in other countries throughout the year.

