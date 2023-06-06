Tesla's UK Registrations Skyrocket 13,600% In May As Model Y Frenzy Takes Over

In a remarkable surge, Tesla Inc TSLA witnessed a staggering 13,656% year-over-year increase in new vehicle registrations in the United Kingdom, according to industry data.

What Happened: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that 3,439 new Tesla cars were registered last month, compared to a mere 25 in May 2022. Tesla’s market share also witnessed a remarkable rise, soaring from 0.02% last year to 2.37% in the most recent month.

While gasoline remained the most popular fuel choice, with a 5.3% increase in registrations, EVs experienced a surge in popularity. Battery electric vehicles saw a significant jump of 58.7% with 24,513 new registrations, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles rose by 23% and hybrid electric vehicles by 22.2%. Diesel vehicles, on the other hand, faced a decline of 24.4% in registrations.

The overall number of new car registrations in May grew by 16.7% year-over-year, marking the tenth consecutive month of growth, the longest uninterrupted period of expansion since 2015.

Y Craze: Notably, Tesla’s Model Y emerged as the standout performer, with 2,509 units registered, securing its position as the ninth best-selling car in the UK. Ford Motor Co‘s F Puma topped the charts with 4,184 new vehicle registrations.

This surge in Tesla registrations and the growing popularity of electric vehicles highlight the shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable transportation options, signaling a significant milestone in the UK automotive industry.

Tesla sold 77,695 made-in-China vehicles last month — including exports and home ground sales — a 141.6% jump from a year earlier.

