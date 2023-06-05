Airbus In Talks With India's Indigo For 500-Jet Order: Report

- Airbus SE EADSY might bag an order for 500 narrow-body A320-family jets.
- Airbus is nearing a potentially record contract to sell 500 narrow-body A320-family jets to India's largest carrier, IndiGo, reported Reuters.
- According to the report, Airbus has emerged as the front-runner for an order that will surpass Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets in February.
- The report further noted Airbus and Boeing Co BA are fighting to sell 25 A330neo or Boeing 787 wide-body jets to the same carrier.
- Also Read: Boeing's Frustrating Supply Chain Saga: From Progress to 'Surprise Issues'
- Additionally, Latvian airline airBaltic is negotiating with Airbus about purchasing 30 more A220 passenger jets under existing contractual options, reported Reuters, citing airBaltic's CEO.
- CEO Martin Gauss stated that the Baltic airline has already ordered 50 of the Canadian-developed planes and plans to add 20 new options.
- The action is being taken as the airline gears up for an initial public offering that is expected to take place in late 2024 and for which the tentative business plan calls for up to 100 aircraft by 2030, mentioned the report.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 1.36% at $34.31, and BA closed higher by 2.58% at $213.32 on Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.