President Joe Biden, in a call with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed Air India's deal to purchase over 200 American-made aircraft from Boeing.

What Happened: Biden, on Tuesday, spoke to Modi about Air India's "historic" deal with Boeing Co BA, which he said will support over one million American jobs across 44 states.

Biden, while announcing the Boeing-Air India deal, asserted that together with PM Modi, he was looking forward to deepening the ties between the two countries.

See Also On Benzinga India: Adani Enterprises’ Soaring Q3 Profits See Share Price Take Off

The White House said, as per the agreement, Boeing will supply Air India with 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders valued at $34 billion at list price. The deal also includes customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totaling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at the list price.

The Air India order is Boeing’s third biggest sale ever in value and second in terms of the number of planes.

Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister also lauded Air India's deal to buy 250 aircraft from Airbus EADSF. The deal involves the purchase of 40 A350 wide-body aircraft and 210 A320 narrow-body aircraft.



Rishi Sunak said the "landmark deal” will create "better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales” so that the UK "can grow the economy and support our agenda to level up.”

Benzinga now brings news and insights about the Indian economy and markets through its new Benzinga India portal.