Amid mounting debates surrounding online censorship, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL online video-sharing platform, YouTube, has announced a reversal in its content moderation policy, revealing that it will no longer remove content containing false claims about past elections.

What Happened: In a surprising move, YouTube said it would stop removing content containing inaccurate or false information about past elections, including the highly scrutinized 2020 U.S. presidential election.

See Also: MrBeast Just Hit 150M Subscribers On YouTube: Here’s How Much He Makes

The latest development is part of YouTube’s broader elections misinformation policy, which comes into effect immediately.

While the platform acknowledged that removing such content had helped curb misinformation to some extent, it now contends that doing so may unintentionally strife political speech.

YouTube stated, “In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm.”

“With that in mind, and with 2024 campaigns well underway, we will stop removing content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 and other past US Presidential elections,” the platform added.

However, YouTube highlighted that the policy does not affect its stance on hate speech, harassment and incitement to violence. The platform said its existing policies against these forms of content would continue to apply across the board, including during elections.

Why It’s Important: YouTube’s decision reflects the growing challenge social media platforms face in dealing with the proliferation of disinformation surrounding elections. Platforms like Elon Musk’s Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook have also faced a surge in misleading content related to elections.

Nevertheless, YouTube’s decision has set a new precedent, but whether other social media platforms will follow suit remains to be seen.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: YouTube Bids Adieu To This Feature Amid Focus Shift To Shorts, Community Posts