5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

San Juan Basin Royalty SJT - P/E: 3.8 ProFrac Holding ACDC - P/E: 5.4 Ring Energy REI - P/E: 1.56 Petrobras Brasileiro PBR - P/E: 2.13 Northern Oil & Gas NOG - P/E: 1.89

Most recently, San Juan Basin Royalty reported earnings per share at $0.77, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.62. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.01%, which has decreased by 36.1% from 48.11% in the previous quarter.

ProFrac Holding has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.4, which has decreased by 51.22% compared to Q4, which was 0.82. Ring Energy has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.14, which has increased by 7.69% compared to Q4, which was 0.13. Most recently, Petrobras Brasileiro reported earnings per share at $1.12, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.26. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 57.65%, which has increased by 38.45% from 19.2% last quarter.

This quarter, Northern Oil & Gas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.43 in Q4 and is now $1.76. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.46%, which has increased by 0.2% from 4.26% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.