Tesla Protestor From Shanghai Auto Show 2021 Lost Another Lawsuit Against Company: Report

The Tesla Inc TSLA customer who protested standing on a car at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021 reportedly lost another lawsuit against the automaker.

What Happened: Zhang Yazhou said that her father had an accident in February 2021 while driving a Tesla Model 3 due to a brake malfunction. Tesla, however, has maintained that the driver was speeding.

Yazhou had filed a defamation suit against the EV maker and demanded monetary compensation claiming the company published false statements that affected her life.

Tesla China reportedly said on its official Weibo account on Friday that Yazhou lost a second lawsuit against the company.

Tesla is not responsible for any reputational damage that Yazhou may have suffered, a Chinese court said, as reported by China-based platform TechNode.

Why It Matters: Zhang previously lost a related lawsuit against Tesla for unlawful invasion of individual privacy.

Meanwhile, Tesla China has also filed a lawsuit against Yazhou. The company has demanded an apology and financial compensation for the damage caused to the brand.

Earlier this month, the EV maker recalled more than 1.1 million vehicles produced in Shanghai from January 2019 to April 2023 due to braking and acceleration defects.

Around the globe, customers have filed more than 2,400 complaints regarding self-acceleration issues and 1,500 complaints about braking problems between 2015 and March 2022, said a report by the German newspaper Handelsblatt, citing data leaked from the EV maker’s IT system.

