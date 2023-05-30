SynMax Picks BlackSky To Monitor United States Coal Powerplant Inventory

by

has been competitively picked by SynMax, an energy intelligence company, to monitor more than 100 United States coal power plants. This partnership will create the world's timeliest and most accurate energy intelligence assessment and support national energy transition initiatives away from fossil fuels toward alternate, more sustainable energy resources.

SynMax selected BlackSky's advanced burst imagery capability, focusing on a single target and generating five shots over a 15-second period. SynMax will use BlackSky's time-diverse imagery to generate 3-D volumetric products.

SynMax can provide its clients with precise information on coal stockpiles thanks to BlackSky's new rapid-revisit, low-latency imaging services, allowing for more effective decision-making in the energy business.

Price Action: BKSY shares are trading lower by 3.44% at $1.38 on the last check Tuesday.

