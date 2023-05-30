SynMax Picks BlackSky To Monitor United States Coal Powerplant Inventory

- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY has been competitively picked by SynMax, an energy intelligence company, to monitor more than 100 United States coal power plants.
- This partnership will create the world's timeliest and most accurate energy intelligence assessment and support national energy transition initiatives away from fossil fuels toward alternate, more sustainable energy resources.
- SynMax selected BlackSky's advanced burst imagery capability, focusing on a single target and generating five shots over a 15-second period. SynMax will use BlackSky's time-diverse imagery to generate 3-D volumetric products.
- SynMax can provide its clients with precise information on coal stockpiles thanks to BlackSky's new rapid-revisit, low-latency imaging services, allowing for more effective decision-making in the energy business.
- Price Action: BKSY shares are trading lower by 3.44% at $1.38 on the last check Tuesday.
