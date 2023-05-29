Anthony Noto, the CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI, shed light on the formidable challenges faced by individuals in their pursuit of the American Dream.

Highlighting the soaring costs of higher education, stagnant wages and unaffordability of home ownership, Noto brought to attention the obstacles that hinder people from realizing their aspirations.

What Happened: Noto emphasized the difficulties faced by individuals striving to live the American Dream — even those who are making $100,000-plus — while speaking at a recent JPMorgan investor conference, reported Fortune.

The rising cost of education had left many graduates trapped in a cycle of debt and they are "going to be in a hole and they can't invest," said Noto. Even those fortunate enough to secure well-paying jobs are finding themselves barely scraping by due to high living costs.

Inflation and market volatility had hit millennials the hardest, eroding their financial well-being. A survey revealed that even households earning over $100,000 annually experienced a decline in financial security compared to the previous year.

Traditionally, home ownership and retirement were seen as hallmarks of the American Dream. However, these aspirations seemed increasingly out of reach for the younger generation.

Gen Z and millennials even found themselves relying on their parents for financial support, grappling with a challenging housing market and an elevated retirement threshold. Kelly, a 29-year-old tech worker, expressed disappointment. "$125,000 doesn't feel like enough anymore. My parents, they raised four children on that," Kelly told Fortune.

Why It Matters: Even $1 million is inadequate for a comfortable retirement, shifting the retirement benchmark higher.

According to Noto, providing a "relationship bank" for these individuals is the key to unlocking their financial potential, and he seeks to position SoFi as a solution.

Through student and personal loans, the company aimed to help individuals invest and achieve their financial goals. However, despite its efforts, the market is skeptical, with SoFi's stock performance trailing behind tech industry benchmarks.

