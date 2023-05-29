Jack Dorsey Isn't A Big Fan Of Elon Musk's Twitter — But Thinks This Feature Is Just 'Great'

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey may not see eye-to-eye with Elon Musk’s leadership style, but he thinks one particular feature is “great.”

What Happened: A few weeks ago, netizens started noticing something ironic in place of the location at the bottom of their tweets. While many didn’t like the implication of this new “from Earth” attribution, others argued that maybe Musk is waiting for the time when people start tweeting from Mars.

While netizens have not been able to come to a consensus on whether they like this new feature, it appears Dorsey is team Musk because he thinks that the “from Earth” attribution is just “great.”

It was not immediately clear if Dorsey was sarcastic or not.

Twitter enables users to geotag their tweets. The feature allows users to attach a geographical location to their post, indicating where the tweet was posted from. Under Musk, the social media platform enabled users to specify their location as “from Earth,” a move that some have led some to joke that the service could be available on Mars someday.

Dorsey, who once said he was happy to have Musk join the company’s board, has been criticizing the tech billionaire and how he handles the microblogging site.

In December 2022, Dorsey commented on Musk’s release of the “Twitter Files,” naming “three principles” that he’d come to believe. “The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles.”

Why It’s Important: During the weekend, Dorsey took to the microblogging site and tweeted, “America has a problem.” While he provided no more information, Musk asked if it was “Too many social media companies?”

For the unversed, Dorsey now backs the platform’s rival Bluesky, a project initially incubated within Twitter in 2019 — long before Musk acquired the company for $44 billion.

Bluesky is now a public benefit company and, according to Dorsey, “an open decentralized standard for social media.”

Photo: Shutterstock