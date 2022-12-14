Jack Dorsey Not Exactly Impressed With Elon Musk's Twitter: 'Biggest Mistake I Made Was...'

Block Inc SQ CEO and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey addressed Elon Musk's release of “Twitter Files” in a blog post on Tuesday.

What Happened: Dorsey named “three principles” that he said he’d come to believe based on his past actions as Twitter CEO and co-founder: social media resilience to corporate and government control, exclusive control over content removal limited to original authors, and moderation through algorithmic choice.

“The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles,” said Dorsey in the post without naming the current owner and CEO Musk.

“The biggest mistake I made was continuing to invest in building tools for us to manage the public conversation, versus building tools for the people using Twitter to easily manage it for themselves,” said Dorsey.

Why It Matters: Dorsey, a Bitcoin BTC/USD bull, pushed for a “free and open” protocol for social media in the post.

The former Twitter CEO said that the non-implementation of the three principles was his “fault alone.”

“I completely gave up pushing for them when an activist entered our stock in 2020,” said Dorsey.

The Twitter co-founder said he generally thinks companies have become “far too powerful” and that became completely clear to him after Twitter suspended Donald Trump’s account.

Recently, Musk’s Twitter files touched on how Trump was suspended by Twitter amid increasing internal pressure from its activist employees.

