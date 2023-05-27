Putin Has An Expanding Blacklist Of People Amid His War Against Ukraine: Here's Who's On It

Last week, Russia released a list of 500 Americans it banned in response to a new round of sanctions imposed by the U.S.

Russia's foreign ministry said the move was triggered by the U.S.' refusal last month to give visas to media traveling with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United Nations, reports Reuters.

"Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile attack on Russia will go unpunished," the ministry said in a statement.

Among those listed were former President Barack Obama, television hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and many more. CNN anchor Erin Burnett and MSNBC presenters Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough were also included.

The list also includes 45 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Senators J.D. Vance, Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt, and former ambassadors to Russia John Tefft and Jon Huntsman.

Also Read: Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin's blacklist additionally includes BJ Kang, the head of investigations for Binance.US and a former FBI agent. A Bitcoinist report suggested that the inclusion of Kang, who is known as "the most dangerous man on Wall Street," in Putin's sanctions list could potentially impact Binance.US' ability to do business in countries with close ties to the Russian government.

The Russian foreign ministry also said that it had denied a consular visit to detained U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on charges of spying.

According to the statement, the ministry said that the offenses against those blacklisted include spreading Russophobia and supplying Ukraine with arms. The country previously banned First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley Biden.

Now Read: Audience Laughs At Russia's Top Diplomat Declaring Ukraine War Was 'Launched Against Us'

Photo: Shutterstock