Donald Trump's Niece Sees An Eerie Similarity Between 2016 And Now: 'We Are At A Point Of Potentially No Return'

Former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump shared her thoughts on her uncle's electoral victory in 2016 and how things are shaping up in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump — A Symptom Of Disease: The election of Donald Trump in 2016 was an index event, an ongoing trauma, and like “an abuse scenario,” Mary Trump said in an episode of Ken Harbaugh’s “Burn The Boats” podcast that was aired on Tuesday.

“I’ve always considered him to be a symptom of a disease that’s been working its way through the body politic for decades,” Mary Trump, a psychologist, said.

She noted that her uncle came to “openly demonstrate what the Republican party actually has been standing for all along.” “I don’t think he changed the party, he just revealed it,” she added.

The disease has metastasized now, Mary Trump said. The 20 million votes Donald Trump received in 2020, according to his niece, is a "shame that this country will never live down."

“This country will never live down putting him in the White House in the first place. And the fact that more people voted for him in 2020,” she said.

We're At Breaking Point: Mary Trump also took a swipe at CNN for providing Donald Trump a platform to be heard earlier this month. “When huge media outlets like CNN decide to put their thumbs on the scale, in addition to that, we’re at a point of potentially no return,” the host of the “Mary Trump Show” podcast said.

“We’re certainly at a breaking point. And to find out not only that they agreed to do it, but they approached Donald, so he had all of the negotiating power,” she said.

Mary Trump also said her uncle got what he wanted — the right format, the right kind of moderator and an audience of followers who had voted for him.

“I mean, it literally was a rally on a CNN set,” Mary Trump said.

Donald Trump is getting the same free advertising he got in 2016, she said, adding that it started with his indictment, during which there was seemingly endless footage of his whereabouts.

"The problem is that things are worse now, which is shocking to the system," she said.

