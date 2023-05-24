US Intelligence Reportedly Believes Ukrainians Carried Out Kremlin Drone Attack

The U.S. officials believe that the recent drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow dubbed an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin, was carried out by Ukraine.

What Happened: The drone attack is believed to have been carried out by a special military or intelligence unit from Ukraine, the U.S. intelligence agencies said. However, it was unclear whether Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top aides were aware of the operation, reported The New York Times.

Based on intercepted communications from Ukrainian and Russian officials, the U.S. intel agencies have reached a preliminary assessment regarding the drone attack on the Kremlin. However, officials said that their confidence in directly attributing the attack to the Ukrainian leadership is currently “low” due to the lack of specific evidence.

Why It Matters: On May 3, two drones attacked the Kremlin in Moscow, but they caused little damage as Russia disabled them. The attack raised concerns among U.S. officials, especially since Washington is a major supplier of military equipment to the war-torn nation.

Team Biden is worried about the potential repercussions if Putin were to blame Washington for the attack, leading to the war spilling beyond Ukraine’s borders.

The U.S. officials also believe Kyiv was behind the assassination of a prominent Russian nationalist’s daughter, the murder of a pro-Russian blogger, and several recent assaults in Russian cities.

