Elon Musk 'Absolutely Smashed' Australia's Government-Owned Broadband Network, Says Shadow Minister

Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN), which is operated by a Government-owned corporation, is steadily losing its customer base to Elon Musk‘s Starlink.

What Happened: The NBN lost 4000 customers last week and about 8000 customers in the last three weeks, Australia’s Shadow Communications Minister David Coleman told Sky News.

“The NBN is getting absolutely smashed by Elon Musk,” Coleman said in response to the interviewer’s question on whether NBN will end up being the ‘very expensive white elephant.’

“Really serious issues in the NBN,” Coleman added.

Coleman, a member of the Liberal Party of Australia, held the Labor Party responsible for the downfall and denied responsibility of the coalition government. “The decline in numbers has really been over the last year,” Coleman said by means of explanation.

“The government Minister’s response is to set up a roundtable of bureaucrats, you know. I’m sure that’s got Elon Musk quaking in his boots,” Coleman slammed.

Why It Matters: Elon Musk’s Starlink claims to have about 120,000 customers in Australia. It commenced rolling out its services in the country in April 2020.

Earlier this month, Starlink, operated by SpaceX, said that it has over 1.5 million customers around the world.

