Casey DeSantis, the wife of Ron DeSantis, released a 30-second video on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into her husband's 2024 presidential bid.

What Happened: Casey DeSantis shared a video featuring the Florida governor as he prepares to step onto the stage, accompanied by a voiceover affirming the value of fighting for America.

Titled "America Is Worth the Fight," the video showcases the governor walking towards an American flag amidst a backdrop of a black curtain.

The video commences with Ron DeSantis backstage, and then walking past an American flag, as he readies himself to address an audience.

See Also: Trump And DeSantis Have A New GOP Challenger: Senator Tim Scott

A voice narrating the scene says, "They call it faith because, in the face of darkness, you can see that brighter future. The faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it. Every single time."

The video concludes with a fundraising appeal: "TEXT LAUNCH TO 512345."

Casey DeSantis tweeted, "America is worth the fight…Every one. Single. Time.'

Why It Matters: Ron DeSantis is set to declare his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election during a Twitter Spaces session with Elon Musk on Wednesday evening. The conversation, according to a report on NBC News, is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Following Memorial Day, DeSantis will embark on a campaign trail, touring various states.

DeSantis is the closest competitor to Donald Trump, according to betting markets. At present, Predictit.org indicates that Trump's odds stand at 57 cents on the dollar, whereas DeSantis's odds are positioned at 34 cents on the dollar.

Read Next: Not Trump Or DeSantis: New Poll Shows Elon Musk Is Most Favorable US Political Figure