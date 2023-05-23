GXO Logistics, Kellogg Expand Partnership In Europe

- Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc GXO has signed an agreement to extend and expand its partnership with Kellogg Company K.
- The expanded agreement includes solutions in the U.K., Spain, Germany and Poland as well as a new facility in Belgium.
- The companies will implement initiatives including technology investments, process improvements and knowledge-sharing at seven European sites to increase productivity and speed while reducing costs.
- In Belgium, GXO will operate and optimize Kellogg operations in a new 650,000-square-foot semi-automated facility in Mechelen commencing in June 2023.
- Also, GXO has implemented its Reflex web WMS at sites in Spain and the U.K. and will implement the same in Belgium.
- "We will continue to make strategic investments in automation and apply our industry-leading experience and expertise to help Kellogg optimize its production support, warehousing, delivery execution and co-packing activities," said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO.
- Price Action: GXO shares closed higher by 1.31% at $59.36 on Monday.
