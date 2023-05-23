GXO Logistics, Kellogg Expand Partnership In Europe

by

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc GXO has signed an agreement to extend and expand its partnership with Kellogg Company K .

has signed an agreement to extend and expand its partnership with . The expanded agreement includes solutions in the U.K., Spain, Germany and Poland as well as a new facility in Belgium.

The companies will implement initiatives including technology investments, process improvements and knowledge-sharing at seven European sites to increase productivity and speed while reducing costs.

Also Read : Kellogg Tightens FY23 Growth Outlook, But Optimistic As It Plans To Separate North America Cereal Business

: Kellogg Tightens FY23 Growth Outlook, But Optimistic As It Plans To Separate North America Cereal Business In Belgium, GXO will operate and optimize Kellogg operations in a new 650,000-square-foot semi-automated facility in Mechelen commencing in June 2023.

Also, GXO has implemented its Reflex web WMS at sites in Spain and the U.K. and will implement the same in Belgium.

"We will continue to make strategic investments in automation and apply our industry-leading experience and expertise to help Kellogg optimize its production support, warehousing, delivery execution and co-packing activities," said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO.

Price Action: GXO shares closed higher by 1.31% at $59.36 on Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGeneralBriefs