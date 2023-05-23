Tesla FSD Beta Rollout Reportedly Resumes After NHTSA-Triggered Pause

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA has reportedly restarted the rollout of its Full Self-Driving Beta software to new testers. This comes after a temporary pause in February.

What Happened: Tesla had halted the introduction of FSD Beta to new testers following the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) recalls affecting 362,758 vehicles equipped with the software.

The NHTSA expressed concerns that the software could result in unsafe behavior at intersections and inadequate responses to changes in posted speed limits. The recall included specific models such as the 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y.

However, with the release of FSD Beta 11.3.6 on Monday night, Tesla has resumed the addition of new testers, as reported by Drive Tesla.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Full Self-Driving Beta 11.4.2 would begin rolling out over the weekend. This latest update aims to address concerns regarding “excess conservatism” in narrow roads and lane changes during heavy traffic.

Earlier this month, Musk also stated that Tesla would eventually offer a full self-driving free trial once the FSD system achieves a high level of smoothness, not just safety. He further highlighted that awareness of FSD capability is “shockingly low” even among Tesla owners.

