Tesla's FSD Update To Tackle 'Excess Conservatism' With Narrow Roads And Lane Changing, Says Musk

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that Full Self-Driving Beta 11.4.2 will start rolling out over the weekend.

What Happened: A few easy-to-fix bugs were addressed in the new update, the CEO said.

“Will address excess conservatism with narrow roads & with lane changes in heavy traffic,” Musk said. He was responding to a Twitter user’s call for the release of FSD Beta to the people. “It is time,” the user said.

Why It Matters: Tesla commenced shipping Full Self-Driving Beta 11.4 to employees earlier this month. There are "major improvements" in the new update, Musk had said, while adding that v11.4 should arguably be v12.0. However, v12 is reserved for when FSD is end-to-end AI, Musk said.

Musk also said that the EV giant would roll out a full self-driving free trial sometime in the future once FSD is "super smooth" and not just safe. Even among Tesla owners, awareness of FSD capability is "shockingly low," he added.

Last week, Musk said that Tesla makes the safest cars on the road. Musk was speaking in an interview with CNBC after the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. "Statistics speak for themselves. This is not a matter of opinion," he said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Why Automakers Will Struggle To Mint Money With Subscription Features