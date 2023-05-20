Meta Platforms Inc.’s META popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, finds itself in hot water as it faces a fine in Russia for its refusal to delete banned content.

What Happened: WhatsApp is confronted with the possibility of a hefty fine of up to 4 million rubles (approximately $51,500), as Russia accused the platform of failing to remove prohibited content, reported state-owned news agency RIA, citing Moscow court.

See Also: WhatsApp Polls Get Decisive: One Vote, One Choice, No Excuses

The report did not provide details on the specific content that WhatsApp was accused of failing to remove, but mentioned that Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator, initiated the administrative case against the messaging service.

According to the official source cited by the report, a protocol has been filed against WhatsApp under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses in Russia, which entails a potential fine of up to 4 million rubles for the company’s failure to remove prohibited information.

However, at the time of writing, the date for reviewing the protocol was yet to be scheduled.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: While WhatsApp’s parent company faced a ban in Russia last year under the classification of an “extremist” organization, it is noteworthy that the messenger app, widely embraced by Russian users, had not encountered legal repercussions in the past for its failure to remove prohibited information, reported Reuters. This is the first time WhatsApp has been fined in Russia.

Although last year, Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the Russian parliament’s committee on information policy, urged state institutions to stop using WhatsApp.

At the time, he emphasized the importance of avoiding platforms associated with engaging in an “information war” against Russia and being listed as a terrorist or extremist organization.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: WhatsApp Scrambles To Clear The Air After Elon Musk Says Meta’s Messaging Service ‘Cannot Be Trusted’