WhatsApp Polls Get Decisive: One Vote, One Choice, No Excuses

Meta Platforms Inc.’s META instant messaging service, WhatsApp, is widely rolling out a feature to limit poll choices to just one option.

What Happened: Meta has released the WhatsApp for iOS 23.8.78 update on the App Store and it the platform is now widely rolling out the feature to limit polls to just one choice, according to WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp Polls feature can be useful when multiple individuals attempt to reach a majority consensus on a decision. It was initially introduced in November last year and can be used on both group and individual chats.

Before this update, users could vote for more than one option. With this new update, the poll’s result could be considered more accurate.

It’s worth noting that if you haven’t received one of the previously released features, there’s a chance it may become available to your account in the upcoming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: In April, Meta announced that WhatsApp users can now log into a single account on up to four smartphones, eliminating the need to juggle multiple accounts on different devices.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company reported its first-quarter earnings call last month, during which the CEO stated that Meta is looking to integrate artificial intelligence or AI agents into its flagship apps.

