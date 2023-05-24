Benzinga Names Caesars Entertainment A 'Heavy Hitter' Award Recipient At Inaugural Titans Sports Betting Event

A leading fantasy sports and sports betting company has been honored with the “Heavy Hitter” award from Benzinga at the first Titans Sports Betting conference.

What’s A Heavy Hitter?: The Heavy Hitter award is reserved for companies who’ve demonstrated material market share gains, competitive advantages and strategic acclaim. A jury evaluated key criteria including financials, innovative spirit, M&A and compliance.

The Decision: Caesars Entertainment, Inc CZR sports betting division was selected for significantly improving its operations during the fourth quarter and its eye-catching and user-friendly layout that helps to attract new bettors.

Caesars’ Sports and Online Gaming posted improved fourth-quarter earnings, helped by cutting ad spending, and is on track for profitability later in 2023. Caesars has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the 15 ratings firms that are presently covering the company

The company also demonstrated a penchant for innovation, having rolled out a new feature prior to the Super Bowl to allow for an automated same-game parlay function.

Benzinga congratulates the Caesars team for their efforts in bringing differentiation through on-property experiences and for their strong national brand awareness.

