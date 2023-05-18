Mark Zuckerberg Fails To Get Instagram Head Talking About 'Top Secret' Text App

Amidst intriguing updates about Elon Musk’s Twitter rival from the house of Facebook-parent, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Mark Zuckerberg dropped more hints about Instagram‘s “top secret new text app.”

What Happened: Taking on Meta’s broadcast channel on Instagram, Zuckerberg sent a voice note nudging Adam Mosseri, saying, “No top secret new text apps that you want to talk about today?”

The Meta CEO likely referred to the company’s upcoming decentralized text-based social network codenamed “P92,” which is now rumored to be called “Barcelona.” The app is reportedly launching this summer.

However, to users and maybe even Zuckerberg’s utter disappointment, Mosseri replied with a firm “Nope.”

Here’s a screen recording of their conversation shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi.

Why It’s Important: For the unversed, in December 2022, it was reported that Meta was scheming to take away Twitter’s “bread and butter.”

Earlier this year, rumors began circulating about Meta contemplating creating a Twitter alternative that can tap into the increasing discontent among users. The company later confirmed its exploration of a potential independent decentralized social network.

Unsurprisingly, Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, wasn’t happy with this development and even called Zuckerberg a “copycat.”

Later, the tech billionaire responded positively to a tweet saying, “Instagram is dead.”

Musk has also forwarded the baton of Twitter CEO to Linda Yaccarino, previously the chairman of global advertising and partnership at Comcast Corporation’s NBCUniversal and played a crucial role in launching ad-supported streaming service Peacock.

