China Tensions Are Top Of Mind For Biden's Weeklong Asia Tour: 'We Are Not Going To Arm-Twist'

Tensions building up abroad seem to be urgent enough for President Joe Biden to leave the Oval Office for more than a week in order to seek stronger ties with possible allies in Asia, even as a debt ceiling crisis threatens to leave the U.S. cashless. The trip is Biden’s first abroad since the launch of his 2024 reelection campaign.

As Biden meets House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in an effort to negotiate a deal that would avoid a looming U.S. default, his office is getting ready for an eight-day trip across Asia and the South Pacific.

UPDATE: Biden is cutting the Asia trip short and returning to the U.S. Sunday after the G7 meeting for debt ceiling negotiations, according to Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News.

Biden's tour will begin Thursday with a G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. While China is not a member of the Group of Seven nations and will not be at the gathering, it is likely to be a hot topic of discussion.

What’s At Stake: Rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the dominance of key global economic resources, including a recent race to control the supply of high-end semiconductor chips, has sparked concern among analysts of the rise of a new Cold War.

China's active sovereignty claim over U.S.-backed Taiwan is helping to build up tension. China's military said on Tuesday that it will "resolutely smash any form of Taiwan independence.”

Sino-American relations have deteriorated in recent months after the appearance of a Chinese surveillance balloon above U.S. airspace caused the cancellation of a visit from U.S. secretary of state Antony Blinken to Beijing.

The meeting in Japan will include Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. as well as other non-G7 nations invited by Japan that include Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, South Korea and Australia, according to The Washington Post.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the topic of China will be discussed by Biden and his counterparts. Increasing support for Ukraine, fighting climate change and dealing with global inflation are other key topics in Biden's agenda for the trip.

"We are not going to the Indo-Pacific this week to arm-twist," said Kirby. "We're going to talk to allies, partners, friends and neighbors about mutual challenges and opportunities in the region, and how we can capitalize on each other's capabilities."

Yet some of the stops in Biden's mission are directly related to securing strategic military alliances across the area. The president's second stop will be Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania where a session of the Pacific Islands Forum will take place.

Biden is expected to sign a pact that will boost Papua New Guinea's defenses and allow for more training exercises with the U.S. military.

The next stop in his journey will be a visit to Australia. In March, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia unveiled details of a three-way military alliance that includes a planned $100-billion investment from Australia to buy U.S.- and U.K.-made submarines that are expected to secure the South Pacific Ocean from Chinese influence.

The first nuclear-powered submarine is not expected to arrive until 2032. The move was strongly opposed by China's foreign ministry, which called it "Cold War mentality."

Australia will also host a meeting of the Quad group, a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the U.S.

Stocks To Watch: U.S.-listed ETFs following the Chinese economy were down on Tuesday.