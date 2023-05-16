S&P 500 Futures Slip After Home Depot's Q1 Print: Analyst Says Retest Of October Lows Likely

The see-sawing mood and tight trading ranges that have been characteristic of recent sessions will likely hold in the near term. The major stock futures point to a mostly lower opening on Tuesday as Home Depot, Inc.'s HD disappointing first-quarter results cast a cloud on the economic outlook. Traders may also focus on economic data on retail sales, manufacturing and the housing market, as well as a slew of Fed speeches scheduled for the day.

Cues From Monday's Trading:

Stocks ignored some early weakness seen on Monday and closed modestly to moderately higher. The early weakness came on the back of a regional manufacturing reading that showed a steeper-than-expected contraction by the sector in May. The general business conditions index plummeted 43 points to -31.8.

After the pullback in the first hour of trading that took the major indices into negative territory, they recovered. Hopes of a positive outcome from the debt ceiling talks between President Joe Biden and the House Republicans generated some optimism among traders. The two sides are set to sit across the table on Tuesday after last week's meeting ended without an agreement.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index and the Dow Industrials hovered above the unchanged line for the remainder of the session. The former ended at the highest level in about nine months.

The 30-stock Dow Industrials was trading back and forth across the unchanged line in a narrow range before closing firmer.

Financial, material and IT & IT services stocks contributed to much of the market's strength, while the defensive utility stocks came under selling pressure.

U.S. Indices’ Performance Monday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite Index +0.18% 12,256.92 S&P 500 Index +0.05% 4,136.12 Dow Industrials -0.17% 33,618.69

Analyst Color:

The S&P 500 Index has been essentially flat despite first-quarter earnings coming in slightly ahead of expectations and increased anticipation for a Fed pause, said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management.

The stress in the banking sector and the uncertainty over the debt ceiling continue to weigh down on sentiment, he noted.

"For the market to send a stronger signal substantiating direction, we will need to see improved performance from the more cyclical areas as well as improved breadth/ participation," Lynch said.

“We would view the S&P 500 as fairly valued in the range of 4,150 by year-end, though not before retesting last October’s low,” he added.

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Tuesday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.44% S&P 500 -0.39% Dow -0.39% R2K -0.63%

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY fell 0.10% to $412.60, while the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ rose 0.02% at $326.86, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who is a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, is due to speak at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its retail sales report for April at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The monthly rate of retail sales is expected at 0.4%, slower than the 0.5% increase in March. The year-over-year growth is also expected to tick down from 4.3% to 4.1%. The core reading that excludes auto will likely show a 0.4% increase month-over-month, reversing from March's 0.4% drop.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 8:55 a.m. EDT.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its industrial production report for April at 9:15 a.m. EDT. On a month-over-month basis, industrial production may have edged down 0.1% compared to a 0.4% increase in March. Manufacturing production is expected to show 0.1% growth, reversing some of the 0.5% decline in March.

The National Home Builders Association will release its housing market index for May at 10 a.m. EDT. The index is expected to remain unchanged at 45.

The Commerce Department will also release the business inventories report at 10 a.m. EDT.

Michael Barr, Vice Chairman of Supervision of the Fed's Board will testify Before Congress at 10 a.m. EDT.

The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

New York Fed President John Williams, also a FOMC member, will speak at 12:15 p.m. EDT. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan is due to speak at 3:15 p.m. EDT. Bostic is scheduled to speak again at 7 p.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Capital One Financial Corp. COF rose over 6% in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. BRK BRK took a fresh position in the bank holding company.

rose over 6% in premarket trading after took a fresh position in the bank holding company. Horizon Therapeutics, Inc. HZNP plunged over 16% after reports said the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block its proposed acquisition by Amgen, Inc. AMGN .

plunged over 16% after reports said the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block its proposed acquisition by . Home Depot, Inc. HD slid over 4% after the home improvement retailer reported first-quarter revenue that trailed expectations and in-line earnings per share. The retailer also lowered its full-year guidance.

slid over 4% after the home improvement retailer reported first-quarter revenue that trailed expectations and in-line earnings per share. The retailer also lowered its full-year guidance. Baidu, Inc. BIDU , Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP and Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME are among the companies reporting quarterly results ahead of the market opening.

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures are continuing to see volatility. Oil futures have turned 0.44% lower to $70.78 in early European trading on Tuesday following Monday's 1.50% rally.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 0.038 percentage point to 3.47%.

The major Asian markets closed mixed yet again on Tuesday, as traders in the region digested some mixed economic data out of China and the positive lead from Wall Street overnight.

European stocks showed tentativeness in late-morning trading.

