- Verizon Communications Inc VZ shares are trading lower Monday following reports of Chief Marketing Officer Diego Scotti's departure after nearly nine years.
- Scotti has been looking for a new job for some time, the Wall Street Journal cites familiar sources.
- Scotti has announced his plans to leave Verizon to focus on building a new chapter in his career and explore new challenges, read the company's internal memo by CEO Hans Vestberg.
- Scotti will leave the company later this year, reporting to Vestberg while helping the CEO transition to a new marketing team.
- Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President Rima Qureshi will lead Verizon's marketing team on an interim basis.
- Verizon in March named Senior Vice President & Controller Tony Skiadas as the new CFO after Matt Ellis shared plans to depart to pursue other interests, effective May 1. Ellis has been the CFO since November 2016.
- In April, Verizon reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 1.9% year-on-year to $32.9 billion, missing the consensus of $33.6 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.20 was in line with the consensus.
- The quarter marked 437,000 total broadband net additions.
- Price action: VZ shares traded lower by 1.63% at $36.98 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsMoversBriefswhy it's moving