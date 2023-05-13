ñol


$100 Invested In AMD, Nvidia, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
May 13, 2023 9:25 PM | 1 min read

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 52%, 94% and 35% respectively.

Also Read: Treasury Has Just $88B Left To Avoid A Debt Cap

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular consumer discretionary, tech and altcoins stocks have also provided excellent returns. Bulls that took a chance on these names were rewarded with gains that outperformed much of the broader market.

Winners Since May 2018: According to data from Benzinga Pro, here’s how much $100 invested in each of the following stocks back in spring 2018 would be worth today:

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: $743.06
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: $460.89
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN: $140.07
  • Bitcoin BTC/USD: $363.72
  • Ethereum ETH/USD: $306.97
  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD: $2,117.10

