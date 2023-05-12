ñol


Price Over Earnings Overview: Cisco Systems

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 3:00 PM | 1 min read

In the current market session, Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO price is at $46.60, after a 0.50% spike. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 7.80%, and in the past year, by 4.90%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Evaluating Cisco Systems P/E in Comparison to Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Cisco Systems has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 34.33 of the Communications Equipment industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsBZI-PE

