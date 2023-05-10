Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

3M Company MMM

Dividend Yield: 5.95%

5.95% RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $89 to $95 on April 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Deane Dray maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $89 to $95 on April 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $103 to $102 on April 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $103 to $102 on April 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: 3M reported Q1 sales of $8.03 billion, down 9.0% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.49 billion..

Steelcase Inc. SCS

Dividend Yield: 4.99%

4.99% Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Nov. 30, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Reuben Garner downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Nov. 30, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Sidoti & Co. analyst Gregory Burns downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Sept. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Gregory Burns downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Sept. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Steelcase reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued Q1 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN

Dividend Yield: 4.18%

4.18% BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $92 to $80 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $92 to $80 on April 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $92 to $80 on April 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $92 to $80 on April 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: ManpowerGroup reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Read More: Investor Sentiment Improves Slightly Ahead Of Key Inflation Reports