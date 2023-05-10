Investor Sentiment Improves Slightly Ahead Of Key Inflation Reports

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday ahead of the key inflation reports this week. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF fell around 1% on Tuesday, amid concerns in the banking sector.

After the crucial meeting on Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Republicans have reportedly not reached any consensus regarding the debt ceiling crisis but have agreed to hold another meeting on Friday.

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares dropped more than 12% on Tuesday despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 57 points to 33,561.81 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.46% at 4,119.17, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.63% to settle at 12,179.55 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA, Performance Food Group Company PFGC and The Walt Disney Company DIS today.

At a current reading of 61.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 60.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

