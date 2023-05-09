Insiders Selling Tesla, Amazon And This Tech Giant

The Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Amazon.com

The Trade: Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN CEO Amazon Web Services Adam Selipsky sold a total of 1,020 shares at an average price of $104.68. The insider received around $106.78 thousand from selling those shares.

CEO Amazon Web Services Adam Selipsky sold a total of 1,020 shares at an average price of $104.68. The insider received around $106.78 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Needham recently reiterated Amazon.com with a Buy and maintained a $120 price target.

Needham recently reiterated Amazon.com with a Buy and maintained a $120 price target. What Amazon.com Does: Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators, with $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume in 2021.

Microsoft

The Trade: Microsoft Corporation MSFT EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Christopher C Capossela sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $310.05. The insider received around $1.55 million from selling those shares.

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Christopher C Capossela sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $310.05. The insider received around $1.55 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: According to Bloomberg, Microsoft, which is heavily invested in OpenAI's ChatGPT, is helping finance AMD's expansion into AI processors.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft, which is heavily invested in OpenAI's ChatGPT, is helping finance AMD's expansion into AI processors. What Microsoft Does: Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Tesla