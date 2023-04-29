Trump Tosses 'Crooked Hillary,' Whips Up New Biden Nickname For Upcoming 2024 Showdown

The 2024 election could shape up to be a rematch of the 2020 election, which saw former Vice President Joe Biden defeat the incumbent President Donald Trump. As the campaign intensifies and negative remarks are likely to be exchanged, Trump has already coined a fresh nickname for Biden.

What Happened: President Biden made his 2024 re-election campaign official last week with an announcement coming on the morning of Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The news follows Trump announcing in late 2022 that he would be running for re-election. Biden and Trump are among the favorites to win the 2024 presidential election, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also expected to be a favorite, despite not officially declaring his plans to run.

At a recent rally, Trump announced that he would end the use of the famous nickname “Crooked Hillary” in reference to Hillary Clinton, who he defeated in the 2016 election.

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton,” Trump said Thursday. “I’m gonna give her a new name. I don’t know, like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary,’ but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden – because he’ll be known from now on as ‘Crooked Joe’ Biden.”

The news from the New York Post comes as Clinton is not expected to participate in the 2024 election, and Biden may emerge as Trump's primary adversary in the general election, provided both secure their respective party's nominations.

"You would think that Hillary would be very happy today," Trump said. “I think she’ll be – she’s out there someplace, celebrating because there’s never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden.”

Trump said that the media avoids covering Biden's alleged dishonest actions, as they themselves are also corrupt.

“You wonder why he does nothing about China – why he doesn’t do what he’s supposed to be doing? Because he got millions of dollars from China.”

Trump told the rally crowd that Biden “cares only about enriching his own family.”

Why It’s Important: The use of “Crooked Joe” is a change of pace for Trump, who often used the “Sleepy Joe” nickname for Biden during the 2020 election.

Biden and Clinton are far from the only people to get nicknames from Trump.

Trump has used multiple nicknames for potential GOP opponent, DeSantis. Among the nicknames Trump has used are “DeSanctus,” “Tiny D,” “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

At the rally, Trump also used the nickname “Sloppy Chris Christie” to describe former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a Trump supporter. Trump told the crowd that Christie has a “big mouth.”

During the 2016 election, Trump not only coined a nickname for Biden but also assigned monikers to various GOP rivals, such as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" and "Little Marco Rubio."

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.