Alibaba's Online Shopping Division Eyes US IPO, Analysts Value Division At $29B-$39B

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA international online shopping unit is exploring a U.S. initial public offering.
- The business group is in talks with banks that could potentially help prepare for the IPO in 2024, Bloomberg reports citing knowledgeable sources.
- The Alibaba unit includes major e-commerce brands Lazada and AliExpress.
- It competes with rivals such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN in markets outside China and is one of six parts that Alibaba proposes to split into.
- Morgan Stanley in March priced "international retail" units, including Lazada and Trendyol, at roughly $29 billion, while a CICC analyst valued the firm's international division at about $39 billion.
- In 2023, Alibaba disclosed plans to break up its empire into units, including e-commerce, logistics, and the cloud, with each business potentially exploring fundraising and an IPO.
- A U.S. listing could help the business formally Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, or IDCG, attract global investors wary of putting money directly into China.
- The international unit accounted for 7% of Alibaba's revenue last fiscal year. Jiang Fan, the former president of Alibaba's domestic online retail businesses Taobao and Tmall, helms the division.
- Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao Network Technology Co, and grocery chain Freshippo are preparing with banks for IPOs in Hong Kong.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.71% at $82.87 on the last check Thursday.
