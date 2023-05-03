Elon Musk’s Twitter has reversed its API paywall policy to allow some services to stay on the platform for free.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the Twitter Dev handle on the microblogging site shared the latest update saying verified government or publicly owned services can now use Twitter API free of charge for vital purposes such as tweeting weather alerts, transport updates and emergency notifications.

The update comes when many public utilities, including National Weather Service and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said they are forced to abandon the platform because of Twitter’s API paywall.

In response to the latest development, MTA said that they are assessing future service alert options.

An MTA official previously said that the microblogging site requested a monthly fee of $50,000 from the authority to access Twitter’s API.

Why It’s Important: Twitter’s free API version only allows users to send up to 1,500 automated tweets per month, with costs increasing for more tweets and tiers ranging from the $100 Basic hobbyist plan to a reportedly “low-cost” enterprise plan of up to $42,000 per month, according to The Verge.

This presents a challenge for weather and transportation agencies that need to send multiple automated tweets daily to alert users about emergencies or travel disruptions.

