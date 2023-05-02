The people of the future may not have to do much to get high or indeed have to pay through their noses to do so provided Twitter owner Elon Musk is correct.

What Happened: Musk interacted with writer and illustrator Tim Urban on Twitter. Urban said the people of the future will simply go to an app store and search "drugs" and a "bunch of drug experience apps will show up."

"They’ll tap one for a 30-second sample and the brain-machine interface in their head will give them that experience."

"When they’re high, they’ll be able to crank the intensity up and down with a slide of their finger or shut off the high with a tap. All drugs will be totally safe with no hangover or comedown."

Musk noted that in such a future people "probably won't even need to pay for it."

Why It Matters: Urban then went on to talk about a number of instances where such technology would come into play.

He cited the example of musicians who would be able to create "drug playlists" that pair with their albums or movie producers who will hire "drug artists" to "score" the movies in a way similar to present-day composers who score movies with music.

Last week, Musk said that the fictional drug "Soma" featured in "Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley already existed.

In Brave New World's universe, people were able to adjust doses of Soma to feel calm or to induce hallucinations. The government encouraged such drug use.

Musk has previously said that people should be "open" to psychedelic substances and that the people making laws in the present time were from a "different era."

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Prankster Streak Continues As Twitter Loses ‘W’ On HQ Signboard