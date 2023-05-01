California Resources Names Nelly Molina As Its New Finance Chief

- California Resources Corp CRC has appointed Manuela (Nelly) Molina as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 8, 2023.
- As previously announced, Francisco Leon, prior CFO, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors as of April 28, 2023.
- In February, the company announced several strategic business operations and structure realignments to reduce costs.
- Molina is a seasoned energy executive with over 25 years of expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, and project financing. She comes to CRC from Sempra Energy, where she held many senior finance leadership positions.
- Price Action: CRC shares traded lower by 0.12% at $40.45 on the last check Monday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsManagementBriefs