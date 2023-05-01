A successful person doesn't necessarily have to pass through the hallways of a college or a university.

Angelina Nguyen had just turned 18 when she became a notary signing agent, as a side hustle to support her income as a bank teller. Fast-forward seven years, and Nguyen is now a successful full-time notary, earning up to $150,000 per year through her business, Team Signings, reported CNBC.

A Career Without College

Nguyen’s father Chau, a successful real estate agent without a bachelor's degree of his own, instilled in her that she didn't have to go to college to be successful.

Nguyen listened to his advice, saving herself from having to take out expensive student loans. In fact, it was her dad who suggested that she become a notary signing agent.

"He built a career that he loved as a real estate agent, without a bachelor's degree, and always instilled in me that I didn't have to go to college to be successful," said Nguyen, according to the report.

Notary Signing Agents Vs. Notaries Public

Notaries, also known as notary publics, public witness and authorize the signing of important documents, but most can only charge what their state dictates. Notary signing agents, however, can charge more as they specialize in property records and loan documents.

More Than Just Verifying Signatures

Nguyen quickly realized there was more to notarizing than she initially thought — she was also walking people through some of the happiest, and saddest, moments of their lives.

She wanted to be the person who made people feel seen, heard, cared for, and understood in those important moments.

Building a Successful Business

Nguyen registered Team Signings as a corporation in November 2021 and immediately began building her clientele. She visited real estate agencies, made TikTok and Instagram pages to document her work, and asked friends to spread the word.

At the time of writing, her TikTok had nearly 29,000 followers. On her TikTok profile, Nguyen dishes out professional tips to her followers.





Flexible Hours, Fulfilling Work, But One Regret

Nguyen aims to do at least two signings per day, charging anywhere between $75-$200, and sometimes an even higher rate, depending on the type of document that needs to be notarized and how far the appointment is from her home office in San Jose.

Even so, she says that she tries to "keep regular hours and work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.," according to CNBC. She also sometimes takes up signing appointments on weekends.

On average, Nguyen says she works "less than six hours a day." Her only regret is that she didn't start her notary business sooner.