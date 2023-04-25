Close on the heels of Tucker Carlson parting with Fox News, one of Elon Musk's Twitter followers came up with a proposition for the Tesla CEO.

What Happened: Sub-stack journalist and Grit Capital founder Genevieve Roch-Decter tweeted on Monday that Musk should hire Carlson for starting a video service to compete with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG YouTube.

See Also: Best Media Diversified Stocks

Musk, however, ruled out the possibility. Responding to the tweet, he said, "We don't hire anyone, but simply enable content creators to prosper on this platform without applying censorship that goes beyond law."

Apparently impressed with the reply, Roche-Decter said, "You've sparked a media revolution.”

More Twitter users weighed in the possibility. Carlson and social media influencer who goes by the handle @MrBeast would make quite a duo, the user said, adding, "Totally outside the box thinking."

Musk chimed in and said @MrBeast has already enabled subscriptions on Twitter.

Why It's Important: Musk's motive while buying Twitter was to create a platform that is based on free speech. He positioned the short-messaging platform as an alternative to mainstream media, which according to him was biased.

The billionaire has been a proponent of citizen journalism in which public citizens play an active role in the process of collecting, reporting, analyzing and disseminating news and information.

The idea of a free-speech platform has at times backfired as a lack of censorship flooded Twitter with offensive content, driving advertisers away. As ad revenues, which accounted for over 90% of Twitter's revenue, slumped, the platform's financial fundamentals suffered.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.

Read Next: Tucker Carlson ‘Parts Ways’ With Fox News Amid $787M Settlement With Dominion